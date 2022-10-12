Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.98. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 23,652 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
