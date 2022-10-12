Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.98. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 23,652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

