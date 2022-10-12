Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.34

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.34 and traded as low as $210.75. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 64,467 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

