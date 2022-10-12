Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.46. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 18,213 shares.

DYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

