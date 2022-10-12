StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
