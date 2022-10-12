StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,668,384.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,668,384.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 62,435 shares of company stock worth $1,314,981. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

