Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

