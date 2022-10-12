BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 759,920 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 510,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BWX Technologies by 5,518.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

