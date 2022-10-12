Citigroup (NYSE:C) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

