StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Canon had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canon will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canon by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,591,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canon by 766.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

