StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Canon Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Canon had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canon will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon
Canon Company Profile
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.