Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE AP opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.