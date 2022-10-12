Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
NYSE AP opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.67.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
