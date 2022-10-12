AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

