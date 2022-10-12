AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.80.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $276.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.