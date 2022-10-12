Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

