Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander’s Price Performance

ALX stock opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $204.36 and a 52 week high of $299.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.12.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

