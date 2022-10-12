Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE):
- 10/12/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 9/18/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 75.03%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
