Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE):

10/12/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/18/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – RAVE Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 75.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

