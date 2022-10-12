Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.