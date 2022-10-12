Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $61.84 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $47,298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

