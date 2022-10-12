Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WK stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

