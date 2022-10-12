Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE YRD opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.33. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

