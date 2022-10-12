Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $19,105,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

