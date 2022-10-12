Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

