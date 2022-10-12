Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

WTS stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

