Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

