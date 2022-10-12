UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.
UDR Stock Performance
UDR opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $61.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
