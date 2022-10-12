Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.93. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,948 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $18,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 505.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

