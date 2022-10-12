XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.97. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 270.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XL Fleet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XL Fleet by 239.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in XL Fleet by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in XL Fleet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Read More

