XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE XL opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.97. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.38.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 270.63%.
XL Fleet Company Profile
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
