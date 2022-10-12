Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $842.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.29. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

