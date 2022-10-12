Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Alleghany Price Performance
Shares of NYSE Y opened at $842.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.29. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alleghany
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
