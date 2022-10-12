Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $159.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.91.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of COIN opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,753.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

