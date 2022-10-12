Financial Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% Jiayin Group 28.66% 497.84% 53.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 3 6 15 0 2.50 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 113.15%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.96 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -34.73 Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.43 $74.08 million $1.87 1.18

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Jiayin Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.