Head-To-Head Comparison: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) versus GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.05% 15.09% 8.61% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 4 1 0 2.20 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vipshop and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.39%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Vipshop.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.29 $734.56 million $1.00 7.98 GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Summary

Vipshop beats GigaCloud Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

