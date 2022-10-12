DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $51.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

