Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.17.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
TSE TRQ opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.
Insider Transactions at Turquoise Hill Resources
In related news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$900,808,367.76.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.