Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.17.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

TSE TRQ opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

Insider Transactions at Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$900,808,367.76.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

