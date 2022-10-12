Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Financial Contrast

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Rivian Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 538.55 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.56

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Rivian Automotive 2 7 15 0 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 63.05, suggesting a potential upside of 95.02%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Gogoro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.