Reviewing AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Dundee.

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $4.44 billion 0.73 $385.84 million $3.72 8.94 Dundee $14.72 million 5.25 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.22

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 8.30% 24.10% 24.08% Dundee N/A -29.06% -20.40%

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

