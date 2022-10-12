Analyzing Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haleon and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $879.52 million 2.75 $87.41 million $3.12 24.37

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 6 4 0 2.27 Inter Parfums 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Haleon and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Inter Parfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Haleon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 10.32% 13.43% 8.82%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Haleon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, babe, Dunhill, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, French Connection, and Ungaro brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

