Critical Survey: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VIA optronics and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Netlist.

This table compares VIA optronics and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -6.10% -18.27% -7.52% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.14 -$13.91 million ($0.61) -2.21 Netlist $142.35 million 3.78 $4.83 million $0.01 232.18

Netlist has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netlist beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

