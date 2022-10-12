Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head to Head Analysis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.49 $335.80 million $0.89 22.55 Intuit $12.73 billion 8.49 $2.07 billion $7.25 52.89

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Intuit 0 2 20 0 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dropbox and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.66%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $544.47, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Intuit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 15.19% -94.26% 11.45% Intuit 16.23% 16.47% 9.93%

Summary

Intuit beats Dropbox on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

