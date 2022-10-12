Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.