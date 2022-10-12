GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

