Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.