Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Target Price at C$78.70

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.70.

MG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Magna International Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:MG opened at C$65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$64.49 and a 12 month high of C$113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

