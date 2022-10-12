NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NG opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

