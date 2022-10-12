Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RVP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.31.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

