Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of RVP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.31.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
