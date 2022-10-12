ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 25,600 shares trading hands.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

