PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.65. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 16,685 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -442.56 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,197.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.