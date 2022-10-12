ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.38

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.38 and traded as high as $70.07. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 1,543,093 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $607,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

