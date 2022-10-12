ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 549.60 ($6.64). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 549.60 ($6.64), with a volume of 44 shares traded.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.08.
Recommended Stories
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.