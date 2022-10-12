Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,236.43

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,236.43 ($27.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,675.50 ($20.25). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 1,701 ($20.55), with a volume of 166,929 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,252.71 ($39.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 510.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,038.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,236.43.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

