Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.42 ($6.55) and traded as low as €5.83 ($5.95). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.03 ($6.15), with a volume of 3,884,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.