PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.