Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $23.60

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $13.81 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $774.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

